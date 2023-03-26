U.S. teacher forced to quit for showing ‘David’ sculpture to be rewarded in Italy

A Florida teacher and school principal, forced to quit her job for showing sixth-grade pupils a photo of Michelangelo’s sculpture of David by Michelangelo, will receive a reward from authorities in Florence, where the masterpiece is located.



The principal, accused by a parent of exposing pupils to pornography, claimed that she resigned following an ultimatum: she was to resign or be fired.

After hearing the principal’s story, Florence Mayor Dario Nardellla said he had invited her to present her with a city government award. He explained that the wants the American teacher to be able to admire the statue, kept in the Academy Gallery, in person. The initiative was supported by local politicians.

I’ve just read that a teacher in Florida has been fired for showing the David by Michelangelo with the accusation of pornography. I don’t know if laughing or crying 🙄 pic.twitter.com/GGTI8ru9nV

— Gianluca Fiorelli (@gfiorelli1) March 24, 2023

“This is a very serious matter that requires the intervention not only of the mayor, but also of the U.S. consul in Florence, stated Emanuele Cocollini, Florence City Council Vice President. “Considering Michelangelo’s art as pornography marks an unacceptable cultural regression.”

“It is necessary to act for the principal to be reinstated, and to act from here, from Florence, where David is admired by thousands of people every day,” he added.