Sunday marks 80th anniversary of ‘Operation Arsenal’ by Polish WWII resistance

March 26 marks the 80th anniversary of ‘Operation Arsenal’ conducted by the Polish resistance during the German occupation. Its purpose was to free prisoners transported from the Gestapo, the Nazi Germany secret police, headquarters to the Pawiak prison in central Warsaw.



Among the prisoners was one of the commanders of the Grey Ranks (a codename for the underground paramilitary Polish Scouting Association during WWII) unit, Jan “Rudy” Bytnar, as well as his father, Stanisław. The operation had the codename “Meksyk II.”

Both men were arrested by the Gestapo on March 23, 1943. They were first taken to the Pawiak prison in central Warsaw, where the initial interrogation of “Rudy” took place. Later he was brutally tortured at the secret police headquarters in Szucha avenue.

It was the most spectacular operation of the Grey Ranks scouts, carried out in occupied Warsaw🗓80 years ago today. Freeing #JanBytnar and 20 other prisoners transported from the Gestapo HQs to Pawiak prison lifted spirits among Poles in the city terrorized by the Germans. pic.twitter.com/1FrahI2cOO

— Institute of National Remembrance (@ipngovpl_eng) March 26, 2023

The actual operation took place three days later. On March 26, 1943, near the Arsenal, a building of a military arsenal in central Warsaw, members of the Gray Ranks Assault Groups detained the truck transporting prisoners from Szucha Avenue to the Pawiak Prison. They managed to get rid of the guards and free over 20 prisoners, including “Rudy”.

Four Nazi German soldiers were killed in the fight, nine suffered wounds. Two Poles, Maciej Aleksy “Alek” Dawidowski and Tadeusz “Buzdygan” Krzyżewicz were badly wounded and died soon after. “Rudy” died four days after operations as the result of wounds he suffered at the hands of German torture. His father was sent to the Nazi-German Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp and died during its evacuation in January 1945.

Polish #GreyRanks scout and the #HomeArmy soldier #JanBytnar "Rudy" was arrested by the Germans 80 years ago today. On 26 March 1943, he was freed in one of the most spectacular operations of the #GreyRanks scouts carried out in #OccupiedWarsaw, #OperationArsenal. pic.twitter.com/jSUX6Veu37

— Institute of National Remembrance (@ipngovpl_eng) March 23, 2023

Among the Polish casualties was also one of the rescued prisoners. One Polish scout, Hubert Lenk, was captured by Nazi Germans and executed. Moreover, in retaliation for the operation, the Germans shot 140 Pawiak prisoners.

As historians emphasize, “Operation Arsenal” became a symbol of the Polish youth’s sacrifice in the fight against the occupant.