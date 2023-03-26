Barnevernet – a troublesome side of the Norwegian state

“Barnevernet” – is a word that strikes fear among the Norwegian population and

immigrants. The notorious Barvernenet, which aims to protect children in Norway and their

rights, has been criticized internationally for years. One high-profile case even led to a film

in India, which has just been released in Norwegian cinemas.

Norway is known for its generous social welfare system, which provides citizens with

healthcare, education, and other basic needs. However, the country’s social services have also

been the subject of controversy due to their policy of removing children from their biological

families in certain cases. While the practice is viewed as necessary by some, it has been

criticized by others for being too invasive and damaging to families.

The Norwegian Child Protection Service (Barnevernet) is responsible for protecting children

from abuse and neglect. Under Norwegian law, the state has a duty to intervene if a child is in

danger, and in some cases, this can mean removing the child from their home. This policy is

meant to protect children from harm and ensure that they receive the care and support they need

to thrive.

However, the practice of removing children from their biological families has been criticized by

some as being too extreme. Critics argue that it is a violation of parents’ rights and can be

traumatizing for children. They also claim that the system is biased against immigrant families,

particularly those from non-Western countries.

The case of an Indian family

In the town of Stavanger, an Indian family with young children lived an idyllic life in the

western town. This happy existence is suddenly turned upside down when the child welfare

authorities visit in the spring of 2011. The parents ended up losing custody of the children, who

were both under three years old at the time.

The CPS considered that the parents were not fit to look after the children. Among other things,

the staff reacted to the mother feeding the children with her hands. The parents believed it was a

matter of cultural differences.

The case triggered diplomatic pressure to return the children to India. At the time, the Indian

authorities put pressure on the Norwegian Embassy in New Delhi as well as the Ministry of

Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Children, Equality and Social Inclusion in Oslo. In the end,

an uncle in India was granted custody of the children.

Now the case is relevant again. This time in the form of the Indian film “Mrs Chattarjee VS

Norway”, which premiered on 17 March. The film’s trailer has already garnered 17 million views

in one day.

Child protection activist Tonje Omdahl says she is pleased with how the film producers behind

“Mrs. Chattarjee VS Norway” filmed the real experiences of child protection systems.

Another high-profile case that received international attention was that of the Bodnariu family, a Romanian-Norwegian family whose five children were removed from their home by Norwegian

authorities in 2015. The parents were accused of physical abuse, but the family and their

supporters claimed that the accusations were unfounded and that the children were taken without due process. The case sparked protests in Norway and Romania, and the family eventually

regained custody of their children.

Political asylum in Poland for a barnevernet refugee

Another controversial case is that of Silje Garmo. The Norwegian woman came with the then

four-month-old Eira to Poland in May 2017 after she was warned by friends that her baby was

likely to be taken away soon. Barnevernet accused the Norwegian woman of, among other

things, paracetamol abuse and chronic fatigue.

On the territory of Poland, Silje Garmo applied for asylum. The Polish Office for Foreigners had

already decided in January 2018 that this measure was necessary to ensure the protection of the

mother and her minor daughter. Garmo’s case took an unexpected turn when she fled to Poland

with her child Eira in 2019. She applied for political asylum in Poland, claiming that she was

being persecuted by Norwegian authorities. In Poland, she was granted political asylum, and her

child was given refugee status, too.

The disturbing realities

But the raw facts are very disturbing: In 2021, the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR)

issued ten judgments against Norway. Norway was found guilty of violating human rights in six

of them – all of which concerned child protection. In total, the ECtHR has issued 65 judgments

against Norway, and the State has been convicted in 43 of these.

According to a report from 2001, the mortality rate is much higher among children in care than

among other children, mainly due to accidents, suicide, homicide and assault. 150 children and

young people in care committed suicide in 1990-2001, eight times more than other children and

young people. Children in care, and their biological parents, are far sicker than other families.

They have major health problems. There are more suicides among these parents than among

other parents.

An expert committee has recently assessed the legal certainty for children and parents at all

stages of child protection work. – “We take a serious view of the situation,” said Marit Skivenes,

chair of the child protection committee, when she handed over the report to Kjersti Toppe,

Minister for Children and Family Affairs. The committee believes that the situation in child

welfare services is “serious and urgent”. Especially for children who have to move into foster

homes and institutions.

Proponents of the policy argue that it is necessary to protect children from harm, and that the

state has a duty to intervene if parents are unable to provide a safe and nurturing environment for

their children. They also argue that the system is designed to provide support and assistance to

families, rather than simply taking children away.

Yet Norway still has a long way to go before the welfare system gains public sympathy and

ceases to arouse controversy and strong emotions, both in Norway and abroad.