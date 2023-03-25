Ukraine: IAEA head to visit Europe’s largest nuclear power facility

The head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog, Rafael Grossi, has announced he will visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine next week. The visit comes amid growing concern over the repeated shelling of the plant, which is Europe’s largest nuclear power facility with six reactors.

Grossi will assess the situation and push for the establishment of a security zone around the site.

This will be his second visit to the plant, having previously established a permanent presence of IAEA experts in September 2022.

The Zaporizhzhia plant was occupied by Russian troops during the invasion of Ukraine and remains close to the front line. The plant accounted for around 20 percent of Ukraine’s national power generation prior to the invasion, but has not produced any electricity since the last reactor was taken offline in September 2022.

Grossi has previously called for the protection zone to be established, citing concerns over the safety and security of the facility.