21 arrested in Venezuelan corruption crackdown

Venezuela’s attorney general has announced the arrest of 21 individuals as part of an anti-corruption investigation, with warrants issued for 11 more.

The probe, which began last October, has focused on the state oil company PDVSA, the judiciary, and a government entity supervising cryptocurrency operations.

The arrests include 10 officials and 11 businessmen, with accusations of appropriation of public assets, money laundering, influence peddling, and criminal association.

The country’s president, Nicolas Maduro, has overseen the investigation, which has led to the resignation of the powerful oil minister, Tareck El Aissami.

The attorney general has described the investigation as “one of the most lurid plots in recent years”.