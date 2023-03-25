Ski jumping: Poles make it to the podium in Lahti

The Polish team, consisting of Kamil Stoch, Piotr Żyła, Aleksander Zniszczoł, and Paweł Wąsek unexpectedly took 3rd place in the ski jumping team competition in Lahti on Saturday. Austrians won with a large advantage, while the Slovenians took second place at the last moment.



Although the Polish team traveled to Finland without their leader Dawid Kubacki they showed great determination and resilience in the Lahti competition.

Despite changing weather conditions, Piotr Żyła and Jakub Wąsek managed to outperform many of the favorites, such as Domen Prevc and Daniel Andre Tande. This gave the team an early advantage, while the Slovenian and Norwegian teams struggled to catch up.

In the third round, Aleksander Zniszczoł performed admirably with a jump of 123 meters, and Kamil Stoch’s excellent jump of 128.5 meters put the Polish team in second place at the halfway point. However, the Austrian team, including Michael Hayboeck, Daniel Tschofenig, Jan Hoerl, and Stefan Kraft, dominated the competition.

Piotr Żyła continued the success that Stoch started in the ski jumping competition, after redeeming himself from an average first series result. Despite average conditions, Wąsek and Zniszczoł did their best, and before his final jump, Stoch needed to reach 127 meters to surpass the Slovenians who were in the lead. Ultimately, he jumped 123 meters which gave Poles third place overall. The Slovenians took second place, while the Austrians clinched the victory.

With Kubacki absent, third place was a significant accomplishment. There are four more competitions left in the World Cup, including one individual event in Lahti and three in Planica, including two individual and one team events on the ski flying hill. Norwegian Halvor Egner Granerud has already secured the overall standings victory in Kubacki’s absence.