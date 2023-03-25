Putin announces deal to station nuclear weapons in Belarus: report

In a recent announcement, Russian strongman Vladimir Putin confirmed that Russia has made an agreement with neighboring Belarus to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in the country. However, he claimed that this move would not breach any non-proliferation agreements.

According to Putin, Belarusian dictator Alyaksandr Lukashenka had previously requested the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, which shares a border with Poland. Putin defended the decision by pointing out that the United States has been stationing tactical nuclear weapons in allied countries for many years.

The Russian dictator stated that the deployment will be carried out while adhering to international obligations on the nonproliferation of nuclear weapons. Putin added that a storage facility for tactical nuclear weapons will be completed in Belarus by July 1, but control of the arms will not be transferred to Minsk.

Furthermore, Putin disclosed that Russia has already stationed 10 aircraft in Belarus that are capable of carrying tactical nuclear weapons. Additionally, Moscow has transferred a number of Iskander tactical missile systems to Belarus, which can be utilized to launch nuclear weapons.

It is yet to be seen how the international community, particularly neighboring countries such as Poland, will react to this announcement. However, Putin’s assurances that the deployment will not breach any non-proliferation agreements may assuage some concerns.