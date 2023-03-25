U.S. warns Honduras of China as it wavers on Taiwan

The de facto U.S. embassy in Taipei has warned that China’s promises are often empty, as Honduras looks set to end its long-standing ties with Taiwan in favor of China.

The move comes as the Honduran foreign minister traveled to China this week to open relations, following President Xiomara Castro’s announcement that her government would move to forge ties with Beijing.

Honduras is one of only 14 countries to formally recognize Taiwan. The United States is concerned about China’s growing influence in Central America, where Taiwan was once a steadfast base.

China views Taiwan as one of its provinces with no right to state-to-state ties, a view the democratically-elected government in Taipei strongly disputes. The American Institute in Taiwan has stated that while Honduras’ possible severing of ties with Taipei in favor of Beijing is a sovereign decision, China does not always follow through on its promises.

“It is important to note the PRC often makes promises in exchange for diplomatic recognition that ultimately remain unfulfilled,” a spokesperson said, referring to the People’s Republic of China. “Regardless of Honduras’ decision, the United States will continue to deepen and expand our engagement with Taiwan in line with our longstanding one-China policy,” the spokesperson added.

The Honduras drama is happening ahead of a high-profile visit by Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen to the United States and Central America next week. Tsai is expected to meet US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in Los Angeles at the end of the trip.

The United States also has no official ties with Taiwan but is the island’s most important international backer and arms supplier.

Neither China nor Honduras has announced that they have established diplomatic relations.

Diplomatic sources in Taipei say that this is a departure from previous practice, whereby an announcement on severing ties with Taiwan in favor of China normally happens very fast, with Taipei receiving only a few hours notice beforehand.