“Happy” calf puts smiles on faces in Australia

A calf with unique black and white markings that appear as a smiley face, has quickly become a public favorite in Australia’s south.



The Holstein Friesian bull calf’s breeders, Megan and Barry Coster, nicknamed him “Happy” when they discovered his smiley face markings on his side last week.

The couple decided to sell the one-month-old calf to Farm World for AUD 10,000 (USD 6652), the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

The proceeds of the sale will be donated to the West Gippsland Hospital.

Happy will act as a mascot for Farm World, an agricultural and farming event, and will live on the site at Lardner Park in Victoria, media said.