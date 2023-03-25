France: Protesters opposed to farm reservoir clash with police

French police have clashed with protesters who are opposed to the creation of a large water reservoir for farm irrigation in the rural district of Sainte-Soline in western France.



The protests, which took place on Saturday (March 25), were held despite a ban on gatherings in the district.

About 6,000 protesters, including around a thousand “radical individuals,” according to the prefect of the surrounding region, marched towards the fenced-off construction area, where police fired tear gas to repel some of them who threw fireworks and other projectiles.

At least two police vehicles caught fire during the clashes.

Supporters of the reservoir say artificial reservoirs are an efficient way to use water when needed, especially during droughts like the one experienced last summer, which was the worst on record in France.

However, opponents argue that these reservoirs are outsized and favor large farms, monopolizing a common good.

The debate over water resources in the European Union’s biggest agricultural sector has been sharpened by the events.

Saturday’s protest came after weeks of demonstrations in France against a pension reform that have turned violent since the government pushed through the legislation without a final parliamentary vote.

The government had deployed over 3,000 police for the demonstration, according to the Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin.

Last October, a similar protest against the same water reservoir project resulted in injuries.