Iraq wins arbitration case against Turkey, halts northern crude exports

Iraq has stopped crude exports from the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region and northern Kirkuk fields following a successful arbitration case against Turkey.

The decision relates to a case from 2014, when Iraq claimed that Turkey violated a joint agreement by allowing the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to export oil through a pipeline to the Turkish port of Ceyhan.

The case has been ongoing for several years, with the final hearing taking place in July 2022. Turkey has informed Iraq that it will respect the arbitration ruling, and Turkish shipping officials have said that no ship will be allowed to load Kurdish crude without the approval of the Iraqi government.

The impact on the KRG’s oil production will depend heavily on the duration of the closure of the Iraqi Turkish Pipeline (ITP), which would cause significant uncertainty to oil firms operating in the Kurdistan Region in Iraq (KRI).

A cessation of exports through the pipeline would trigger a collapse of the KRI economy, according to a letter from HKN Energy, which operates in the region. Turkey would need to source more crude from Iran and Russia to make up for the loss of northern Iraqi oil.

Iraq had been pumping 370,000 barrels per day (bpd) of KRG crude and 75,000 bpd of federal crude through the pipeline before it was halted. A delegation from Iraq’s oil ministry is expected to travel to Turkey soon to meet energy officials to agree on a new mechanism to export Iraq’s northern crude oil in line with the arbitration ruling.

Foreign oil firms, including HKN Energy and Gulf Keystone, have linked their investment plans this year to the reliability of KRG payments, which have faced months of delays. Analysts have warned that companies could withdraw from the region unless the environment improves.