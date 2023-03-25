Ruling United Right in comfortable lead over opposition

Poland’s ruling conservative coalition United Right would win the parliamentary election if the voting took place on the last Sunday of March, a poll has shown.

The United Right would secure 36.4 percent of the vote while its main rival, the centrist Civic Coalition (KO), would garner 27.9-percent support, an Estymator poll for the right-wing DoRzeczy.pl website has found.

However, to continue governing, the United Right would need to find allies after the election as the current result would only give it 199 seats in the 460-member lower house of parliament, while its main rival would get 140 seats.

The far-right Confederation placed third in the survey with backing at 9.9 percent and 40 seats.

The New Left could count on 8.3 percent of the vote and 29 seats, while the centre-right Poland 2050 would get 8.1 percent and 31 mandates.

The agrarian Polish People’s Party (PSL) would be the only other party to cross the 5 percent parliamentary representation threshold with support at 7.1 percent and 20 mandates.

Estymator ran the survey on a sample of 1,048 Poles on March 23-24, 2023.