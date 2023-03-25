I believe Belarus will be free and independent: Nauseda on Belarus Freedom Day

On Belarus Freedom Day celebrated on Saturday, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda expressed confidence that Belarus will be free and independent again.

Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė stated that Lithuania would never recognize the rigged elections and the regime of Alexander Lukashenko.

“By maintaining perseverance and the will to fight for freedom, you prove that the truth is on the side of the light. The Belarusian people have the right to free and fair elections,” Nauseda wrote in a congratulatory message.

The president assured the Belarusian people that “the international democratic community will continue to support the expression of the free will of the Belarusian people and their right to self-determination, and strive for the isolation and accountability of the regime.”

On Belarusian Freedom Day, I reiterate Lithuania's support to the Belarusian democratic society.

I firmly believe that Belarusians' will & resolve to continue their fight for democracy will lead to changes.

Belarus will be free and independent again! pic.twitter.com/5K0rnVw7Yq

— Gitanas Nausėda (@GitanasNauseda) March 25, 2023

“Lithuania will never recognize the regime of Alyaksandr Lukashenka and the rigged elections,” Lithuania’s Prime Minister Šimonytė wrote in a congratulatory message.

“We will continue to support the legitimate demands of the Belarusian people in all international forums and by all available means to stop the repression of the regime in Belarus, release and rehabilitate all political prisoners and hold free and democratic elections,” she added.

“I believe that the time is not far off when this holiday, banned today by the regime, will be widely celebrated throughout the country, proclaiming the unity and courage of the Belarusian people,” the PM wrote.

Belarus Freedom Day

The celebration of Belarus Freedom Day in Vilnius with the participation of Belarusians living in Lithuania and Lithuanians began with the raising of the white-red-white flag of Belarus, which is enshrined by the Belarusian opposition, at the Lithuanian Seimas. Flowers were then laid at the Ross Cemetery on the grave of Belarusian activist and Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of Belarus in 1918-1919 Anton Lutskevich, and his brother Ivan.

In the evening, a ceremony will be held at the Belarusian Embassy building to commemorate those who died in the struggle for the freedom of Belarus.