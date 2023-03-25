New cat on the block: Croatia boosts its wild population of lynx

Plitvice Lakes National Park, has received a new resident, a two-year-old lynx from the Romanian Carpathians, named Kras. The wild cat was released into the park on Friday morning in Čorkova uvala, one of the most beautiful and largest rainforests in Europe.

Kras was the last of a total of 6 lynxes that were released into the Croatian wilderness as part of the LIFE Lynx project that seeks to save this wild animal from extinction and increase its genetic diversity.

Exciting news for #wildlife enthusiasts! An adult male lynx caught in Romania has been released in #PlitviceLakes National Park with the help of LIFE Lynx – hrvatski terenski blog. Let's continue to protect and celebrate the beauty of our wildlife! #conservation #naturelovers pic.twitter.com/VdOqsjUgCd

Romanian and Croatian rangers brought the lynx in a box to the place of release. The door was opened by rangers and a hunter from Lika as a symbolic act of cooperation in animal protection.

The cat was brought into the Plitvice Lakes National Park because researchers noticed that the lynx population is in decline when it comes to offspring.

A new chapter in life

The scene of the Kars being released into the wild was especially interesting for children and photographers.

🌳🍀💧Large number of protected natural areas and features show that Croatia is a country of exceptional, diverse and well-preserved nature, such as the Plitvice Lakes, known all over the world! Wonderful Croatia! #Croatia 🇭🇷 #Nature @Croatia_hr pic.twitter.com/kcG5E41AGB

Kras hurriedly walked across the meadow, past hidden photographers and a happy audience, and headed into the forest to begin a new chapter in life.