EU Commission, Germany agree on internal combustion engine cars EU regulation

The European Commission and Germany announced Saturday that they have reached an agreement to unblock a key point in the EU’s climate plan on CO2 emissions from cars.



The new text of the policy sees a relaxation of a provision to ban internal combustion engines as of 2035.

“We have found an agreement with Germany on the future use of e-fuels in cars,” European Environment Commissioner Frans Timmermans tweeted on Saturday.

“We will work now on getting the CO2-standards for cars regulation adopted as soon as possible, and the Commission will follow up swiftly with the necessary legal steps to implement recital 11,” he added.

— Frans Timmermans (@TimmermansEU) March 25, 2023

For his part, German Transport Minister Volker Wissing touted Europe’s technological neutrality. “Vehicles with internal combustion engines can still be newly registered after 2035 if they fill up exclusively with CO2-neutral fuels,” he tweeted.

— Volker Wissing (@Wissing) March 25, 2023

At the beginning of March, Berlin blocked at the last minute an EU regulation envisioning a reduction of CO2 emissions from new vehicles to zero from 2035 and requiring automakers to use only electric motors.

The text of the regulation was agreed on last October between EU member states and European Parliament negotiators and was approved in mid-February by the EP.

Synthetic fuel technology is being challenged by environmental NGOs, which consider it costly, energy-intensive, and polluting.