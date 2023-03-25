Poland to boost production of ammunition “sevenfold”: PM Morawiecki

Polish ammunition maker Dezamet, part of state arms producer Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ), will substantially boost capacity to supply EU-funded ammunition to Ukraine, Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Saturday.

The announcement comes ahead of a planned visit by EU Commissioner for Internal Market, Thierry Breton, to Dezamet on Monday.

Earlier this week, 20 EU member states and Norway agreed to jointly procure ammunition to help Ukraine and to replenish their own stockpiles.

🇵🇱🇪🇺 PM @MorawieckiM in #Brussels: Another very important topic is the money from the European Peace Facility. It is a fund aimied to subsidise arms purchases, which will then be used to defend Ukraine. I have been pushing for this fund to be larger. pic.twitter.com/RtMrGBpTFi

— Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland (@PremierRP_en) March 23, 2023

Dezamet, which produces ammunition for artillery, mortars, and grenade launchers, is one of PGZ group’s more than 50 armaments enterprises.

“This plant can count on new orders and funds, we will be launching new production lines at this company and the others to produce ammunition,” Morawiecki told Radio RMF when asked about Breton’s visit to the factory.

“We want to multiply the output severalfold as quickly as possible,” he said.

The PM stressed that he also counted on private companies in Poland to boost their ammunition production.

PGZ plans to increase its workforce by several thousand people, chief executive Sebastian Chwałek said on Friday. The group currently employs around 20,000 people.