EU less willing to introduce more sanctions on Russia says PM

The European Union is less willing to introduce yet another package of sanctions against Russia, the Polish prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, has said.
“When I talk to diplomats in Brussels, circumventing sanctions seems to be a red herring when it comes to further packages,” the prime minister said in an interview with the private broadcaster RMF FM on Saturday.
To support his claim, Morawiecki mentioned a Dutch government document which advocates focusing on sanctions avoidance, but does not mention new restrictions.
“I think the issue (of new sanctions – PAP) will return to the agenda in coming weeks,” he said. “I hear European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is also open to it.”
Still, loopholes in sanctions are a real problem, Morawiecki admitted.
“I’m worried that the already introduced restrictions are very often circumvented,” he said.
“Apart from (introducing – PAP) the 11th package of sanctions, we should also be talking about closing the loopholes in the current packages,” Morawiecki said.