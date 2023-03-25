EU less willing to introduce more sanctions on Russia says PM

"When I talk to diplomats in Brussels, circumventing sanctions seems to be a red herring when it comes to further packages," the prime minister said in an interview with the private broadcaster RMF FM on Saturday.

Andrzej Lange/PAP

The European Union is less willing to introduce yet another package of sanctions against Russia, the Polish prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, has said.

To support his claim, Morawiecki mentioned a Dutch government document which advocates focusing on sanctions avoidance, but does not mention new restrictions.

“I think the issue (of new sanctions – PAP) will return to the agenda in coming weeks,” he said. “I hear European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is also open to it.”

Still, loopholes in sanctions are a real problem, Morawiecki admitted.

“I’m worried that the already introduced restrictions are very often circumvented,” he said.

“Apart from (introducing – PAP) the 11th package of sanctions, we should also be talking about closing the loopholes in the current packages,” Morawiecki said.