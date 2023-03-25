Rising from Rubble. Warsaw rebuilds itself after the war

Image courtesy of Museum of Warsaw

The Museum of Warsaw is taking a look at the rebuilding of the Polish capital after World War II. After the city was decimated by the German occupiers, all that was left was rubble and a population of under 20,000, down from 1.3 million before the war.

It’s this rubble – over 20 million cubic metres of it – which takes on a new meaning when we think of Warsaw’s rise from the ashes… John Beauchamp is in the studio with architectural researcher Dr. Adam Przywara from the Museum of Warsaw.

More information about the exhibition can be found at the museum’s website here.

Gruz nad Warszawą (Rubble over Warsaw), artist Tymon Borowski.Image courtesy of Museum of Warsaw

Warsaw, 1945.Zofia Chomętowska. Image courtesy of Museum of Warsaw

Warsaw, Nowy Świat street, 1945 and 1950Image courtesy of Museum of Warsaw