Tornado leaves 14 dead across the U.S. state of Mississippi

At least 14 people were killed as a tornado and strong thunderstorms swept across Mississippi late on Friday, leaving a trail of damage for more than 160 km, ABC News reported on Saturday, quoting local and federal authorities.

Search and rescue operations were underway in Sharkey and Humphreys counties, Mississippi’s Emergency Management Agency said. Still, many households remain without access to electricity.

Tornado Emergency continues for Amory MS, Aberdeen MS and Smithville MS until 11:15 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/yRSWtc5OUO

— NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) March 25, 2023

The U.S. National Weather Service reported that the tornado, moving at 113 kilometers per hour, caused the most damage in Silver City and Rolling Fork, Mississippi. Sharkey County Coroner Angelia Easton reported that at least seven people were killed there.

A tornado has touched down in Silver City, MS, in Humphreys County. Highway 49W is congested at this time with emergency crews. Please use an alternate route if possible. pic.twitter.com/npfYxnMGSN

— MHP Greenwood (@MHPTroopD) March 25, 2023

Meteorologists warn that the storm is sparing nothing in its path, and as a result, residents of the threatened areas should take shelter in safe areas as soon as possible.