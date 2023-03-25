ISW: Russian spring offensive nears its climax

“The wider Russian spring offensive appears to be culminating, and the Russian information space appears to be responding to the slow-down of Russian operations and potential for Ukraine to regain the initiative with substantial anxiety,” the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote in its latest report.

According to the ISW analysis, several voices in the Russian media sphere are creating an informational backdrop to prepare audiences for a potential Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Furthermore, “Russian Security Council Deputy Head Dmitry Medvedev emphasized on March 24 that the Russian General Staff is aware that Kyiv is preparing for offensive operations and that the Russian General Staff is considering its own decisions and responses to prepare for a Ukrainian offensive,” ISW stated.

The Russian command will be forced to divert large forces to the front line to prevent the climax or to launch new offensive actions, the think tank stressed. At the same time, it is unlikely that such forces exist, the ISW concludes.

Current military situation

According to the latest ISW report, Russian forces keep attacking along the Kupyansk-Svatove-Kreminna line as of March 24. The Ukrainian General Staff stated that Russian forces conducted unsuccessful ground attacks near Hryanykivka, Bilohorivka, and the Serebrianska forest area.

“A prominent Russian milblogger [military blogger] claimed that positional battles continue in the Kupyansk area but the situation has not changed,” the institute wrote.

Kharkiv/Luhansk area:

Meanwhile, in the Donetsk region “Russian forces continued ground attacks in the Bakhmut area and have made gains in and around the city,” ISW stated.

#Donetsk Oblast:

Russian forces continued ground attacks in the #Bakhmut area and have made gains in and around the city as of March 24.

Furthermore, in order to maintain bureaucratic control over the seized territories, Russian occupation authorities continue to nationalize Ukrainian resources and expand their infrastructure.