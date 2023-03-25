Spain firefighters strive to contain blaze that has consumed 4,000 hectares

Firefighters said on Saturday they had prevented Spain’s first major wildfire of the year from spreading further through the eastern Valencia region, where it consumed over 4,000 hectares (9,884 acres) of forest and forced 1,500 residents to abandon their homes.



A spell of exceptionally dry winter across parts of southern Europe has fueled fears of a repeat of 2022, when 785,000 hectares were destroyed, doubling the annual average for the past 16 years, the European Commission (EC) statistics showed.

Spain: The wildfire in Villanueva de Viver has grown to 5,000 acres in 24 hours. This fire has seen rapid growth. This is a sobering realization as Spain’s wildfire season has just started. #wildfire #fire #spain #españa #villanueva pic.twitter.com/1H7bjvOLUW

— TheHotshotWakeUp.Substack.com (@HotshotWake) March 24, 2023

In Spain, as many as 493 fires destroyed a record 307,000 hectares swath of land last year, according to the Commission’s European Forest Fire Information System.

More than 500 firefighters backed by 20 planes and helicopters were busy reigning in the blaze near the village of Villanueva de Viver, in the Valencia region, emergency services said on Saturday.

El 43 Grupo estuvo trabajando ayer en la extinción de un incendio en Villanueva de Viver (Castellón) 🔥🌳🔥

Para ello se emplearon dos aviones que realizaron 12 descargas y un total de 8 horas de vuelo ✈️ 💦🔥 pic.twitter.com/u9ChlU2SBX

— Ejército del Aire y del Espacio (@EjercitoAire) March 24, 2023

However, they had managed to stop the fire from spreading to other areas.

Police pointed to a spark from a machine used to gather brushwood as the potential cause of the blaze, Las Provincias, a regional newspaper, reported.

Evacuation procedures were implemented in eight communities, according to Gabriela Bravo, the regional head of interior affairs.

“On Saturday morning, airplanes will try to stop the fire spreading to other communities,” Bravo told a news conference on Friday night.

Spain is experiencing a long-term drought after three years of below-average rainfall.

The weather will be drier and hotter than usual this spring along Spain’s northeastern Mediterranean coast, increasing the risk of wildfires, the meteorological agency AEMET forecast.