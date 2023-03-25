Czechs defeat Poles in Euro qualifier

Poland got one back in the 87th minute when Damian Szymański prodded the ball home, but it was too little too late.

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland’s qualifying campaign for the 2024 European football championship got off to a dismal start with a 3-1 away defeat at the hands of the Czech Republic.

The Czechs tore out of the blocks at the start of the game, netting twice in the first three minutes, and while Poland came back into the match they struggled to create clear-cut chances.

Midway through the second half the Czech Republic secured victory with a third goal.

The Poles take on Albania on Tuesday in their second qualifying game.