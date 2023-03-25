Pole dies on Ukrainian front line

"Another Ukrainian soldier, a Polish citizen, died on Friday and two wounded a few days ago are still in a serious condition," Dworczyk tweeted on Friday.

Michał Dworczyk/Twitter

A Polish citizen fighting for Ukraine has been killed and two other Poles seriously wounded, a member of the government has said.

Michał Dworczyk, minister at the Prime Minister’s Office, also said that two Poles volunteering on an aid mission in Ukraine were also injured.

An unspecified number of Poles have volunteered for active service in Ukraine, and a few have been killed.

“Another Ukrainian soldier, a Polish citizen, died on Friday and two wounded a few days ago are still in a serious condition,” Dworczyk tweeted on Friday.

Talking earlier to PAP, he said that the condition of the two wounded soldiers, Polish citizens, currently prevents their evacuation.

Dworczyk also told PAP that one of the volunteers wounded last week in Ukraine had returned to Poland, and the other was transported to Kyiv for further treatment and subsequent evacuation to Poland.

His condition was described as serious, but stable.

According to the Polish aid initiative Nehemiah, the two volunteers set off on March 14 to deliver gifts to Ukraine. The car in which the two Polish citizens were traveling was hit by a Russian missile when they were heading to the town of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region.