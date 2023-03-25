African Union to step up illegal migrant transfer from Libya to Rwanda

The African Union revealed that arrangements are underway to transfer thousands of illegal immigrants sheltering in Libya to Rwanda, based on an agreement signed between the Union, Rwanda and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Tunisian As-Sabah News reported on Friday.



Under the agreement signed on September 10, 2019, the UN seeks to move illegal migrants and refugees living in dire conditions in Libya’s detention centers to a location offering better livelihood. UNHCR provides support to more than 55,000 migrants in Libya, including 4,700 people who are “in urgent need of transportation for their safety,” according to a statement by the African Union.

The first stage of the relocation of illegal migrants and refugees from Libya to Rwanda will be moving 500 people originating from the countries of the Horn of Africa, including children and youth.

After their arrival in Rwanda, UNHCR will seek ways to ensure their stay in Rwanda or, if the authorities there agree, to settle them in other countries. Repatriating them to their countries of origin would also be an option, provided such a move does not compromise the repatriated people’s safety.

The herculean task is not free from obstacles. The African Union noted that since the signing of the tripartite agreement with UNHCR and Rwanda, only 190 people have been transferred from Libya to Rwanda in two phases over the past three years.

On the other hand, UNHCR has managed to evacuate more than 4,400 people from Libya to other countries since 2017, including 2,900 through the emergency transit mechanism in Niger and 425 to European countries through the emergency transit center in Romania.

Libya’s long and porous borders

Ahmed Hamza, the head of the National Human Rights Committee in Libya, identified a couple of factors contributing to the overcrowding of illegal immigrants in his country.

To his mind, European policies push towards stemming Europe-bound migrant flows. When reaching the EU territory, migrants are returned to Libya only to fall victim to the atrocities and crimes committed by human trafficking and smuggling networks, Hamza argued.

The official called for solidarity in international efforts to support Libya in protecting its southern borders – porous avenues for people from the heart of Africa to Libya and then the shores of the Mediterranean Sea and Europe.

Hamza also highlighted the urgency of a joint international effort to dismantle organized crime networks and gangs dealing in human trafficking on Libyan territory.

Following the security chaos that engulfed the country from the outbreak of the Arab Spring in 2011, migration detention centers have mushroomed in Libya.

Located mainly in western Libya, these centers are supervised by militias, which are also in control of that part of the country. The people in charge of the centers have been accused of cooperating with smuggling gangs in extorting or torturing migrants, and sometimes exploiting them in internal fighting.

The International Organization for Migration has monitored “violations” against 5,000 immigrants in detention centers, according to statements by the head of the organization, Antonio Vitorino, earlier this month.

However, what the organization is most concerned about, according to Vitorino, is the existence of unofficial detention centers that no agency is aware of, pointing to the importance of reaching an understanding with asylum countries to give immigrants an opportunity not to go to illegal immigration routes, which makes them vulnerable to smugglers and human traffickers.