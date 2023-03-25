Polish Heritage Night: Basketball brining Polish culture closer to U.S. citizens

Marcin Gortat is no longer an active basketball player, but he still does a lot for Poland overseas. The 39-year-old from Łódź once again organized the “Polish Heritage Night”, or simply the “Polish Night in the NBA”.

The Polish Heritage Night is an annual event held in the United States, initiated by Gortat, to introduce U.S. citizens to Polish culture and honor the Polish Army. “Respect for Polish soldiers,” Gortat wrote on Facebook, attaching photos.

This time the Polish Night was held during the Washington Wizards – San Antonio Spurs game. Originally, the Polish international Jeremy Sochan was supposed to play in this game, but the 19-year-old has knee problems and was sidelined for Friday’s game.

However, he appeared in Washington and met with fans. Also present, among others, was well-known football player Mateusz Klich who joined DC United from Leeds earlier this year.

Jeremy Sochan and Marcin Gortat meeting with Polish fans to wrap up Polish Heritage Night. #NBA pic.twitter.com/nLx6vBiWQ8

— Damian Burchardt (@D_Burchardt) March 25, 2023

In the breaks during the NBA Wizards – Spurs match, Polish history and culture were presented. Fans could see a number of short clips, including those showing support for Ukraine.

ahead of Polish Heritage Night tonight, @MGortat had our guys taste test his favorite pierogis 🍽️🇵🇱

🎟️ tickets → https://t.co/QRvYAExdfp pic.twitter.com/jQvH5xqcD5

— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) March 24, 2023

Polish President Andrzej Duda also addressed the fans present at the Capital One Arena via a special video.

Polish heritage night from the inside 🇵🇱🏀 @WashWizards @MGortat pic.twitter.com/hrIzlrrpuz

— Edyta Hołdyńska (@EHoldynska) March 25, 2023

Sochan said before the game that his knee hurts, but will not require surgery. – I just have to check every day to see what’s going on. But it’s nothing serious,” reassured the 19-year-old NBA rookie, whose Spurs, with a 19-55 balance sheet, are in 14th, penultimate place in the Western Conference.