Number of Tunisian migrants reaching Italian shores triples y/y

As many as 20 boats with nearly a thousand people on board arrived on the Italian island of Lampedusa in a matter of hours on Friday, the National Associated Press Agency (ANSA) has reported.



Nearly all of the migrants have been recently arriving from Tunisia – a country mired in a severe economic and political crisis, with Libya as its destabilized neighbor to the southeast.

Tunisians, as well as citizens from Cameroon, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Burkina Faso, and Syria, are reaching Italy by sea.

The spike in illegal migration has been increasingly concerning for Rome. At a time of global economic crisis triggered by Russia’s unjustified invasion of Ukraine, the larger-than-usual influx of illegal migrants from Tunisia could aggravate a difficult economic situation in Italy.

The Italian government is concerned that if the trend does not reverse, the situation could spiral out of control in the summer. This is why the European Union and Rome seek to stem the migrant tide.

The number of migrants arriving from Tunisian shores this year has already tripled that of a year ago, ANSA reported.

This is also reflected in the figures published by the Office of Tunisians Abroad demonstrating that remittances of Tunisians abroad amounted to 9468.4 million Tunisian dinars (USD 3 bn) in 2022, compared to 8617.8 million Tunisian dinars (USD 2.75 bn) in 2021. What it means is that there are more and more Tunisians abroad globally sending more money that they earned to their families at home.