Putin suffers yet another defeat as NATO gains a new member, but his support from within isn’t yet wavering as he can indeed always count on the support of the Russian babushkas and what seemingly looks like russian mole in the ranks of the Alliance – and the Russian mole we’re talking about is none other than the Hungarian prime minister himself.
Break the Fake 24.03
