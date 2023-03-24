Thirteen dead in clash with police outside of Rio de Janeiro

At least 13 people are dead after clashes with police, in an attempt to conduct a raid to arrest a gang leader in the Brazilian city of Sao Goncalo, located in the Rio de Janeiro state, police said on Thursday (March 23). The deadly shootout marks yet another bloody episode in Rio de Janeiro’s metro area.

The clashes took place in the working-class Salgueiro neighborhood in the city of Sao Goncalo, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil’s second-largest city.

According to the police, those killed were all suspected criminals. Three local residents with no suspected criminal connections were also shot and injured during the clashes.

Leonardo Costa Araujo, accused of being a drug gang leader from the northern state of Para, was found among the dead. He had been implicated in the death of a number of police officers in Para in recent years, and police believed he had been taking cover in the area.

“Today is a day we can commemorate the missions’ success,” the civil police secretary, Fernando Albuquerque, announced in a press conference.

Rio state police forces regularly carry out deadly raids in the metro area’s sprawling slums.