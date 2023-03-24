U.S. Treasury announces new sanctions on Belarusian entities, individuals

The U.S. Treasury on Friday sanctioned three Belarusian state-linked entities and nine individuals in response to an ongoing crackdown on pro-democracy activists launched by the government after a 2020 presidential poll, which the opposition and Western governments rejected as fraudulent.



The Treasury also identified a U.S.-made Boeing 737 jet as the property of Alyaksandr Lukashenka, the U.S.-sanctioned Belarusian dictator and ally of Russian strongman Vladimir Putin, who denies charges that his 2020 election victory was rigged.

Identifying the aircraft as part of a fleet of luxury planes used by Lukashenka and his family effectively blocked its use in the United States.

The sanctions generally prohibit Americans from doing business with designated entities and individuals, and could bring similar measures against any financial institutions or persons who conduct transactions with them.

The Treasury announced in a statement that it was sanctioning two major Belarusian automotive makers, including the Belarusian Automobile Plant, which it called one of the world’s biggest producers of large trucks and dump trucks.

Also designated, was the Minsk Automobile Plant which the Treasury statement says is “a significant source of revenue” for Lukashenka’s government

The Treasury also announced sanctions on both the companies’ directors.

The Minsk Automobile Plant management intimidated and fired their workers for participating in strikes and in peaceful protests over Lukashenka’s claim of victory in the August 2020 election, the Treasury said.

Belarusian Automobile Plant workers were intimidated and threatened with layoffs for the same reason, the Treasury clarified.

The statement moreover said sanctions were imposed on seven members of Belarus’ central election commission, as well as on the commission itself.

And finally, the Treasury said visa restrictions were slapped on 14 individuals including regime officials, to mark Belarusian Freedom Day, an unofficial holiday commemorating the country’s 1918 declaration of independence from the Russian empire.

Lukashenka is beholden to Putin for backing him after the outbreak of mass protests over the Belarusian leader’s 2020 election. Lukashenka has allowed Belarus to be used as a launch pad for Putin’s 2021 invasion of neighboring Ukraine.