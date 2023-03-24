Thousands of UK civil servants to strike from April 11

More than 3,000 British civil servants across four government departments will strike as of April 11 in a dispute over pay, pensions and job security, the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union put out on Friday.

They are demanding the government engage in substantive negotiations with them putting money on the table for increasing their wages, informed PCS General Secretary Mark Serwotka.

According to the union, the Department of Environment, Food, & Rural Affairs (Defra), Forestry Commission, Rural Payments Agency, and Marine Management Organization will all be impacted by the strike.