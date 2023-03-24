UN human rights office uncovers more evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine

The United Nations human rights office reported on Friday that its investigators have now confirmed thousands more civilian casualties in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including 21 people killed by Russian forces in executions or by individual attacks.

Ukrainian children describe abuse at Russian-run ‘re-education’ camps

Ukrainian children have revealed the horrifying scale of abuse suffered at Russian-run “re-education” camps. After months of negotiations, parents…

see more

According to the “Report on the human rights situation in Ukraine” at least 5,987 civilians had been killed or injured between August 1, 2022, and January 31, 2023. Furthermore, the number is considered likely a significant underestimation since it only covered cases its investigators wereable to verify.

What did the UN investigators uncover?

The report stated that indiscriminate explosive weapons were responsible for a large number of civilian casualties. Its figures showed that at least four times more civilian casualties had occurred in Ukrainian-held territory than Russian-held areas.

A majority of 133 instances of conflict-related sexual violence which the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) documented took place on Russian-occupied territory, including during “so-called ‘filtration’ processes,” the document stated.

The report documented the disappearance or “arbitrary detention” of 214 Ukrainians in Russian-occupied territory and 91 such cases in Ukrainian government-held areas. Most of those arrested by Ukraine were suspected collaborators, it noted.

The report states the OHCHR is “gravely concerned” about what it described as the mistreatment, torture and disappearance of children by Russian forces, including the abduction of five teenage boys, all of whom were tortured.

Russia has not concealed the program under which it has brought thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia, however presents it as a humanitarian campaign for protection of orphans and children abandoned in the conflict zone.

Treatment of POWs

A separate OHCHR report, also released on Friday, blamed both Russian and Ukrainian forces for the mistreatment of prisoners of war. However, it stated that the Ukrainian government provided “full and confidential access” to official internment sites, while the “Russian Federation refused it access to relevant facilities”.

It said it had documented the summary executions of 15 Ukrainian POWs and 25 Russian POWs, which the agency notes “may constitute war crimes,” but that the findings were “influenced in substantial measure by the level and kind of access to detention facilities and POWs.”