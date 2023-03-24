Polish army to partake in tactical training exercise together with Allied forces

Poland’s 16th Mechanised Division, along with Allied troops, will take part in the “Zalew-23” tactical military exercise which will take place in the Vistula Spit canal area between March 27 to March 31.

According to Major Magdalena Kościńska, the military unit’s spokesperson, it will be the largest training exercise carried out by the division this year.



A total of 2,500 soldiers from Allied forces who make up the NATO Battalion Group will take part in the drills.



Game plan

Kościńska pointed out how the main aim of the exercise is for sub-units of the 15th Mechanised Brigade and NATO’s Enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group, supported by military engineers, to cross the Vistula Split.



Other exercises include those of terrorist attack situations, Navy reconnaissance in the Gulf of Gdańsk and Vistula Lagoon, and scenarios dealing with chemical contamination.



The Vistula Spit permits ships to enter the Vistula Lagoon and the port of Elblag, bypassing the current transit route through the Russian Strait of Baltiysk. This canal was opened in September 2022.