Poland to receive more EU funding for arms for Ukraine

Poland is set to receive between EUR 800 and 900 mln from the European Union’s European Peace Facility to fund arms for Ukraine, according to Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

Speaking on Friday at an EU summit in Brussels, Morawiecki stated that the facility will have a total budget of at least EUR 3.5 bln in the coming years.

The funding comes after a surge in military activity in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, where Ukrainian forces have been battling separatist rebels since 2014. Poland has been a strong supporter of Ukraine throughout the conflict and has already provided weapons and other military equipment to the country.

The European Peace Facility was established in 2020 to finance the EU’s Common Security and Defense Policy missions and operations, including the provision of military aid to partners such as Ukraine.