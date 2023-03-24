Montenegrin police charge crypto founder Do Kwon for forging documents

Following his detention by Montenegrin police on Thursday, Do Kwon, the cryptocurrency tycoon behind two digital currencies that lost an estimated USD 40 billion or more last year, was formally charged on Friday for forging official documents.



Do Kwon, a South Korean national who has been wanted by Seoul under an arrest warrant since last September, and a second suspect have been intercepted on Thursday while attempting to board a flight to Dubai at Podgorica airport.

Forged Costa Rican passports and a separate set of Belgian passports were found in their luggage during the encounter, the police said in a statement.

Both of the suspects have also been charged before a Podgorica court with forging official documents, the statement said.

“Pending completion of the [court] proceedings they will be taken to an investigative judge… for further actions according to an international [arrest] warrant,” it said.

It also said that an international warrant had been issued against the two “to ensure their presence… before the Southern District Court in Seoul on suspicion of committing several criminal acts in the field of economy.”

Only several hours into Kwon’s detainment in Podgorica, the U.S. District Court in Manhattan published an eight-count indictment against him.

Lawyers for Kwon in the United States did not immediately respond to requests for comment after business hours, Reuters reported.

Thursday’s indictment charges Kwon, who co-founded Terraform Labs and developed the TerraUSD and Luna currencies, with two counts each of securities fraud, wire fraud, commodities fraud and conspiracy.

Both currencies crashed last May, with TerraUSD’s price plummeting to less than one penny.

The criminal case follows related U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission civil charges against Kwon and Terraform last month.

On Friday, South Korean police said the identity of the suspect arrested in Montenegro had been confirmed as Kwon after his fingerprints matched the information held by the country’s National Police Agency (KNPA).