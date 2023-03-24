Ukrainian children describe abuse at Russian-run ‘re-education’ camps

Ukrainian children have revealed the horrifying scale of abuse suffered at Russian-run “re-education” camps. After months of negotiations, parents were able to bring back more than a dozen children from Moscow-run youth facilities on Wednesday, with teenagers describing punishment beatings and threats of forced adoption.

The children, mostly teenagers, had been living in Russian-occupied parts of the Kherson and Kharkiv regions when local education authorities suggested sending them for a trip to a summer camp in Crimea, which has been controlled by Russia since 2014.

However, the authorities at the summer camp refused to send them back when the children’s home towns were liberated by the Ukrainian army later in the year.

Save Ukraine, the charity that organized the evacuation, said it helped some of the parents travel to Crimea via Poland, Belarus, and Russia in order to retrieve their children. Parents and children were seen hugging and kissing as they arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday, with some of them seeing their siblings or parents for the first time in months.

One of the children interviewed by local television spoke of mistreatment. The teenage boy, who was not identified, told local television that children from Kherson were punished for expressing pro-Ukrainian views. He also said he saw a bruise on a teenage girl’s back, allegedly from a stick that the security officer had used to beat the children.

The boy said the camp’s director told him that his parents had decided to give him up and that he would be put up for adoption. He said he then called his mother, who told the administration she had no such thing in mind. The camp administration reportedly told the boy’s mother at some point: “You’re not going to take them anyway. They will be children of Russia.”

The repatriation was carried out less than a week after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia’s children’s rights ombudsman, over Russia’s suspected involvement in the unlawful deportation and transfer of children from Ukraine’s occupied territories.

The Ukrainian government says more than 16,000 children have been deported from the occupied territories to Russia while a Yale study has identified 43 facilities involved in holding about 6,000 children, aged four months to 17.

Some of those have been put into orphanages, foster care, or put up for adoption, ostensibly after losing or becoming separated from their parents during the invasion. Others, including most of those repatriated on Wednesday, were told they were going to summer camps in Russia and Crimea for a few weeks but became trapped when the lines moved and their homes were liberated by the Ukrainians.

Russia has defended what it calls evacuating children to safety. But children who have returned from Russia have spoken about attempts to re-educate them. At some of the camps, Ukrainian children were asked to learn and sing the Russian national anthem and were taught that Ukraine was part of Russia.

Save Ukraine, the non-governmental organization handling the repatriation, said there are still at least 61 Ukrainian children at the camp in Crimea who need to be claimed by their parents.

The situation is complicated because the camps often insist they will only release the children to their parents or legal guardians, and crossing the lines at the only checkpoint between occupied and Ukrainian controlled territory can take days or even weeks.