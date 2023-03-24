Poland observes Remembrance Day of Poles saving Jews during WWII

On Friday, March 24, Poland marks the fifth National Remembrance Day of Poles saving Jews from Nazi German oppression under the occupation of Poland during WWII.

Ulma family’s heroism is a symbol: President Duda

see more

The day is not accidental, as March 24 is the anniversary of the murder of the Polish Ulma family for providing shelter to eight Jews, namely, Saul Goldman and his four sons Baruch, Mechel, Joachim and Moses, and his two daughters, Gołda Grünfeld and Lea Didner, as well as the latter’s daughter named Reszla.

A total of 16 members of the family, including Józef Ulma, his pregnant wife, and six of their children, were shot by German soldiers in 1944.

The celebrations are held at a number of locations, most importantly the southern Polish locality of Markowa – the village where the Józef and Wiktoria Ulma lived. President Andrzej Duda and First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda take part in the celebrations there. During the event, the President inaugurated the Committee for the Celebrations Accompanying the Beatification of the Ulma Family.

The beatification will take place on September 10, 2023, in Markowa. The celebration accompanying the beatification has been given honorary patronage by the President of Poland.

In 1995, Wiktoria and Józef Ulma were posthumously honored with the title of Righteous Among the Nations. In 2010, President Lech Kaczyński honored them with the Commander’s Cross of the Order of Rebirth of Poland.

In 2016, the Ulma Family Museum of Poles Saving Jews during World War II was opened in Markowa with the participation of the Presidential Couple.

Prior to the start of the main ceremonies, the head of the Polish President’s Office (KPRP), Minister Grażyna Ignaczak-Bandych laid a wreath, on behalf of the President of the Republic of Poland, in front of the memorial to 375 Jewish citizens of Poland from surrounding districts murdered in 1939-1945. The Minister was accompanied by Adam Kwiatkowski, presidential aide, and Polish Ambassador to the Vatican.