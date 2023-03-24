End of an era: Pokémon retires Ash and his Pikachu after 26 years

After 26 years of being a part of the Pokemon franchise, Ash Ketchum is finally hanging up his hat. The final episode of the Pokemon anime, titled ‘The Rainbow and the Pokemon Master,’ aired on March 24, 2023, in Japan. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the finale to see how Ash’s story will come to an end.

Ash Ketchum, the protagonist of the Pokémon anime since April of 1997, is hanging up his hat after 26 years.

Our childhood is officially ended…

Thank You for all this adventures Ash and Pikachu for everything #ThankYouAshAndPikachu#anipoke pic.twitter.com/jl6GjMVrgi

— Indian AniPokeTuber✨Thank You Ash & Pikachu✨ (@SnivyPokemon21) March 24, 2023

This move is somewhat surprising given just how iconic Ash is to Pokémon. However, there were hints. The last season of the anime, Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series, ended with Ash fulfilling his ultimate goal of becoming the world champion.

It’s hard to overestimate how impactful the Pokémon anime was for the franchise. It served as an easy entry point and helped make Pokémon the most valuable media franchise in the world. It also introduced anime to many viewers outside of Japan. Especially for fans who grew up with Ash and Pikachu, this change will be emotional.

Fans of the franchise and content creators alike took to social media to express their feelings for the end of an era.

As I continue recording the final episodes of Ash and Pikachu’s journey on Pokémon, I’d like to thank and congratulate the incredible woman who has inspired my performance as the English voice of Ash Ketchum for the last 17 years, @rica_matsumoto3. 👏👏👏#ThankYouAshandPikachu pic.twitter.com/3gzhLjc5fm

— Sarah Natochenny (@sarahnatochenny) March 24, 2023

The Pokémon franchise is the most valuable media franchise of all time in terms of revenue, according to Statista.

Since its emergence in 1996, the franchise has brought in a revenue of over USD 100 bln through shows, movies, books, games, and more.

Photo: Statista research

A New Journey

Ash Ketchum’s retirement makes way for the new generations. The next season of the Pokémon anime focuses on Paldea, the region of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, based in Spain. Premiering in April 2023, it will feature Liko and Roy as the main characters of the new adventure.

Set sail for a new journey in #PokemonHorizons: The Series! 🌅

Follow Liko and Roy as they unravel the mysteries that surround them and encounter Friede, Captain Pikachu, Amethio, and others during their exciting adventures! pic.twitter.com/HO1J0nAta1

— Pokémon (@Pokemon) March 24, 2023