King Charles’ France visit postponed by protests

Britain’s King Charles’ state visit to France, scheduled to begin on Sunday, has been postponed after trade unions called for another day of nationwide strikes and street protests during his stay.

The French presidency announced the delay on Friday, citing the national protest against the controversial pension reform bill that is currently the center of public anger and unrest.

France’s President, Emmanuel Macron is facing increasing pressure to resolve the crisis that has resulted in some of the country’s worst street violence in years.

Violent clashes between black-clad anarchists and police erupted in several cities across the country overnight, leaving hundreds injured and dozens arrested. Protest rallies that gathered large crowds throughout the day were otherwise largely peaceful.

Graffiti on a shattered McDonald’s window in one of the affected cities read “49.3” referring to the article of the French Constitution that allowed Macron to push through the reform. While other tags seen on burnt down newspaper kiosks and damaged shop windows read “Anti-Macron” and “Macron, resign.” Unions have called for regional action over the weekend and new nationwide strikes and protests on Tuesday, the day King Charles was due to travel to Bordeaux from Paris by train on a state visit.

The postponement of the visit highlights the severity of the crisis in France and the potential impact of the ongoing protests on international relations.

King Charles had been due to make his first state visit to France as monarch, with a three-day trip scheduled. However, the postponement means that his visit will have to be rescheduled, potentially causing a diplomatic headache for both the U.K. and France.