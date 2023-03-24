Germany calls for ‘improved EU migration policy’ and limit to illegal entries

During an EU round table meeting on migration hosted by Germany’s Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, she called for limiting illegal migration.



“What unites us is the common goal to better steer migration policy on the European level. That is also my idea for Germany. We must also pay attention to limiting illegal migration. This is about a system as a whole which consists of responsibility on the one hand and solidarity on the other,” Faeser said.

But Swedish State Secretary, Anders Hall spared no words of honesty about the difficulty of reaching agreements on curbing illegal migration.

“It’s going to be difficult to reach agreements. There are many different national standpoints to take into respect. But we firmly believe in the Swedish [EU] presidency that we will be able to reach conclusions,” Hall said, adding that Sweden would do its “utmost to do that but it will take very difficult compromises from all participating countries. It will be probably a solution where nobody is happy with everything but we are at least equally unhappy with the joint solution.”

For his part, Belgian State Secretary for Asylum and Migration, Nicole de Moor, said that he “cannot stress enough how important the asylum and migration debate is… for Belgium, because Belgium too is overburdened today.”

He went on to say that “Belgium really believes in European solutions for European problems. And as an incoming Council president, I want to reach a deal under European migration pacts in 2024.”

Over the past years, there have been many trafficking attempts that proved deadly for the illegal migrants themselves. In August 2015, as many as 50 migrants were found dead in a truck in Austria. In Bulgaria, 18 migrants were found in a truck crossing the country in February 2023.