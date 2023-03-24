Polish army to take part in tactical training exercise with Allied forces

Poland’s 16th Mechanised Division, along with Allied troops, will take part in the ‘Zalew-23’ tactical military exercise which will take place in the Vistula Split canal area from March 27 to March 31.

According to Major Magdalena Koscinska, the Polish military unit’s spokesperson, this will be the largest training exercise carried out by the division this year.

A total of 2,500 soldiers from Allied forces who make up the Nato Battalion Group will take part in the drills.

Koscinska pointed out that the main element of the exercise is for sub-units of the 15th Mechanised Brigade and the NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group, supported by military engineers, to cross the Vistula Split.

Other exercises include terrorist attack situations, Navy reconnaissance in the Gulf of Gdansk and the Vistula Lagoon, and scenarios dealing with chemical contamination.

The Vistula Split permits ships to enter the Vistula Lagoon and the port of Elblag, and bypass the current transit route through the Russian Strait of Baltiysk. The canal was opened in September 2022.