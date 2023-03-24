N. Korea’s nuclear-capable underwater drone chills military experts’ bones

Photographs of supposed unmanned underwater nuclear attack craft have raised some expert’s hair as it turns out not only South Korean infrastructure could be at risk from Kim Jong Un’s latest project.



“The distance makes it capable of attacking almost any port in South Korea where the U.S. army is located even if it [the nuclear underwater drone] is launched from any port in North Korea,” assistant professor at the University of North Korean Studies Kim Dong Yub told Reuters.

“But it’s not just that. The North said it could be carried by ships. If it’s carried by a ship camouflaged as a merchant ship, it can hit Japan’s Yokosuka port, where the U.S. army is at, or even further, like Guam, which is very worrisome,” he elaborated.

Un’s wunderwaffe seems to be North Korea’s response to the South Korea-U.S. military military exercises that have just been wrapped up. Pyongyang sees such drills as a rehearsal for an invasion.

“Fundamentally, North Korea is very unhappy with the deployment of U.S. strategic assets on the Korean peninsula. So, I think this [unveiling the latest weapons] should be interpreted as a direct response against it,” Prof. Yub said.

The nuclear-capable underwater drone features as a “side” in Pyongyang’s long list of missile-firing showoffs. On Wednesday, while the U.S.-South Korean drills were still ongoing, it launched cruise missiles toward the sea, three days after it carried out a so-called simulated nuclear attack on South Korea to protest the military drills.

“When you watch the video of the cruise missiles flying, unveiled by North Korea, you can see the missiles having perfect terrain avoidance capability,” Shin Jong Woo, a Korea Defense Security Forum Researcher, told Reuters, adding that in video footage “the missile was flying up the mountain as if it was brushing it, which shows the North is very confident in its cruise missile technology.”

North Korea boasts a gargantuan stockpile of ballistic missile systems whose tests are banned under multiple UN Security Council resolutions. As many as 11 rounds of UN sanctions imposed on North Korea since 2006 were approved because of North Korea’s previous ballistic missile and nuclear test explosions.

Although cruise missile tests by North Korea aren’t prohibited by the UN council, experts feel they still pose a serious threat to its neighbors because they are designed to fly at a lower altitude to avoid radar detection.