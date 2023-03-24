China opposes possible forced sale of TikTok by U.S.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce (MOC) spokesperson, Shu Jueting, stated on Thursday that China is firmly against any forced sale of the video-sharing platform, TikTok, by the U.S..

Shu was responding to reports that U.S. officials are demanding that TikTok’s Chinese owners sell their stakes, citing national security concerns. Shu stated that any such move would seriously damage investor confidence, including that of China, in investing in the United States.

Shou Zi Chew, CEO of TikTok, faced difficult questions for over five hours at a hearing on Thursday before U.S. lawmakers, including on minor protection and data security. It was Chew’s first appearance before Congress, with the hearing being seen as a determining factor in TikTok’s future in the U.S..

Meanwhile, the possibility of a TikTok ban has raised concerns among entrepreneurs in the U.S. Tori Dunlap, the CEO/founder of HerFirst100K, a financial education company with 2.3 million followers on TikTok, stated that a ban would seriously jeopardize her business, causing a loss of revenue and impact.

Dunlap stated that TikTok was their largest audience and that the ban would mean “severe repercussions for me and literally thousands and thousands of United States-based businesses that employ United States citizens.”

Beyond popularity and fans, TikTok backers believe it provides livelihoods, paths to social change and a sense of community.