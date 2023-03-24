Denmark invites Nord Stream operator to help salvage unidentified object

An unidentified object spotted close to the Russian-German Nord Stream 2 pipeline, prompted Denmark on Thursday to invite the Russian-controlled operator to help salvage it.



The tubular object had been found last week protruding around 40 cm from the seabed, Danish authorities said, adding that its diameter amounted to 10 cm in diameter. The discovery had been made during an inspection of the pipeline by Swiss-based operator Nord Stream 2 AG.

“With a view to further clarifying the nature of the object, Danish authorities have decided to salvage the object with assistance from the Danish Defence,” the country’s Energy Agency said in a statement on Thursday.

“The Danish Energy Agency has in that context invited the owner of the pipeline, Nord Stream 2 AG, to participate in the operation,” it said, adding it was awaiting a response from the operator.

Nord Stream 2 AG is controlled by Russian state-owned gas company Gazprom.

Authorities have assessed that “the object does not pose any immediate safety risk,” the agency stressed.

Also last week, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that a ship rented by Gazprom had found an antenna-like object about 30 km from the sites of explosions that occurred in September last year. It was unclear if he mentioned the same object that Danish authorities will attempt to salvage. A total of three blasts shook the Nord Stream pipelines in September built to deliver Russian gas to Germany. Taking place in the exclusive economic zones of Sweden and Denmark, the explosions became another chapter in a standoff between the West and Russia in the context of the latter’s invasion of Ukraine.

Nord Stream 2 pipeline has been idling as Europe has cut most energy ties with Russia. Although it still contains gas, the operator said last year it had decreased its pressure as a precaution.

Both Sweden and Denmark say the explosions were deliberate, but have yet to identify the perpetrators.

Russia’s ruptured undersea Nord Stream gas pipelines are set to be sealed up and mothballed as there are no immediate plans to repair or reactivate them, sources familiar with the plans told Reuters in early March.