Some Israeli reservists rule out call-up if over judicial reform

Some Israeli army reservists are refusing call-ups in response to a proposed overhaul of the judiciary, which would give the elected Knesset increased power to appoint judges and limit the Supreme Court’s ability to strike down laws.



Opposition to Benjamin Netanyahu said the reform could weaken Israeli democracy and give unchecked powers to any government.

The proposed legislation has caused mass protests in Israel, with some reserve officers stating they may refuse to serve under the new regime.

Although the Israeli military relies heavily on reservists for their maturity and accrued skills, they are seen as volunteers with no legal obligation to attend training. However, experts warn that this could weaken the capability and capacity of the Israeli forces, especially if reservists reject call-ups.

Some reserve officers are concerned, claiming that if the government disregards judicial oversight, they may be forced to choose between obeying orders to take part in a military operation and heeding any legal ruling against it.

However, not all protesting reservists agree that refusing to serve is merited at this stage.