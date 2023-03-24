Trans-gression: Ban on participation in female events enrages trans athletes

World Athletics’ Thursday ban excluding transgender women from participation in elite female competitions has drawn out an outcry from transgender athletes and welcoming nods by some sportswomen as a win for fairness.



Athletics’ global governing body on Thursday voted to ban transgender women who have gone through male puberty from competing in women’s events, citing a “need to protect the female category”, Reuters reported.

The World Athletics Council has made a number of important decisions regarding the future participation of the Russian and Belarusian Member Federations in athletics, and the eligibility regulations for athletes who are transgender or who have Differences of Sexual Development.

The ban was announced just days following a victory by Tiffany Thomas, 46, in the Randall’s Island Criterium Race over the weekend in New York. Thomas, who rides for the US-based professional team LA Sweat, posted on Instagram about feeling “like a superhero” racing in the team colors.

But the victory coincided with protests shaking the Net about the USA Cycling National Cyclocross Championships in Hartford, where transgender riders were allowed to participate. Arriving third, Austin Killips became the first transgender person to win a medal at the event. Jenna Lingwood, another trans athlete, came fifth.

Female cyclist Hannah Arensman, who arrived fourth, felt it had “become increasingly discouraging” to train and then lose to someone with an “unfair advantage”. On the same occasion, she announced her retirement from the sport.

On the other side of the barricade is Canadian cyclist Kristen Worley, a transitioned athlete who has legally challenged the gender policies of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Worley felt the World Athletics (WA) decision on implementing the ban was “disheartening and disappointing”, telling Reuters that “the most vulnerable are being excluded from sport more for political reasons and not based on science and research.”

However eye-catching World Athletic’s move was, it is not the first such decision. World Aquatics, the global governing body for swimming, banned transgender athletes from women’s categories last year.

WA President Sebastian Coe said the decision was made after consulting 40 member federations, coaches, athletes, transgender groups, United Nations experts and the IOC.

Testosterone matters

One of the most vocal and heard opponents of transgender people’s participation in female sporting competitions is world-famous podcaster, jujitsu fighter, and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) commentator Joe Rogan. In an episode of his Joe Rogan Experience show he talks about one such transitioned athlete who overpowered female opponents despite not “being very good”. The trans athlete, however, “had all those advantages of having male hormones floating through [the] body for thirty-plus years,” which is how long the person was physically male and a professional MMA fighter.

Although many argue that going through male puberty jacks up transgender women with levels of testosterone widely unseen in women-born individuals, supporters of transgender participation in sports claim insufficient research that has been done so far.

To counter vital concerns about the fairness, or lack thereof, in transgender athletes participating in female sporting competitions, trans participants resort to emotional language and talk of hate instead of addressing facts.

“The forces of hate that are out there that don’t want transgender people to exist in our society,” Ricki Coughlan, one of Australia’s first transgender athletes in professional running, said.

World Athletic’s latest policy also tightened eligibility requirements for athletes with Differences in Sex Development in women’s events, halving the upper threshold of testosterone levels.

While trans athletes are up in arms, hosts of elite women in track and field welcome the WA decision, including British runner and Olympian Emily Diamond who tweeted “thank you for following the science”.

Thank you so much @sharrond62 @mara_yamauchi @jk_rowling @Martina @FondOfBeetles @Scienceofsport @Daley_thompson @fairplaywomen and many others for leading the fight for fairness in women's sport! Today was a big day for Atheltics 🥰

“A big step for fairness and protecting the female category. Hopefully this will be the rule across all levels now, not just elite ranking events,” wrote Diamond, who won a 400 meters relay bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

For her part, Olympian and marathon runner Mara Yamauchi dubbed the move “good news”, tweeting it was “odd to celebrate something which is common sense.”

Thank you @WorldAthletics & @sebcoe for this decision to exclude any trans athlete who has been through male puberty from the female category – good news! Odd to celebrate something which is common sense. Trans-identifying males should never have been eligible for F category. https://t.co/DfHPqyHuYN

Save Women’s Sport Australasia, a group campaigning against transgender athletes in female sport, applauded the decision.