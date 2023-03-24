Russian factory that makes nuclear missile engines catches fire

A fire has broken out at a factory in Russia that produces equipment for the Russian Army. The blaze occurred at the Yaroslavl Motor Plant, in Yaroslavl, which describes itself as one of Russia’s largest enterprises producing multi-purpose diesel engines, gearboxes, clutches, and spare parts.

Firefighters have rescued seven people from the burning building, and the cause of the fire is still unknown. According to local media reports, there was an explosion prior to the fire.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry has reported that 218 people were evacuated from the facility.

The plant, which is known for manufacturing engines and gearboxes for Russian Army equipment, has more than 300 models of vehicles and special-purpose products in Russia and Belarus equipped with the engines it produces.

The plant’s engines include those for Topol-M nuclear missile launchers, according to bloggers and analysts.

The incident comes amid a string of mysterious fires in Russia since Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine.

Update

A fire broke out at a large factory in the morning in the russian city of Aramil (the Sverdlovsk region)

The burning area is more than 3,000 square meters. m. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

