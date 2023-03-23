World News 23.03

In today’s program, TVP World’s Anna Jabłońska covered the news of EU leaders meeting in Brussels for a two-day summit, also discussion of continued assistance to Ukraine and also internal EU issues. We also covered how prior to the European Union Summit, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki spoke at a press conference in Brussels emphasising the importance of raising awareness of the war crimes committed by Russians in Ukraine.

TVP World spoke with Zmicier Mickiewicz, a journalist from Belsat TV, about the imprisonment of Belarusian journalists.