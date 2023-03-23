Current funding for Ukraine should be enough to cover most of the year: Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reassured members of Congress on Thursday that the billions of dollars that have already been approved for Ukraine should last for most of the year, and insisted that measures are in place to ensure its being well spent.

“I have 45 people at our embassy in Ukraine whose job is to oversee the expenditure of these funds,” Blinken told a House of Representatives Appropriations subcommittee at a hearing focused on the State Department budget request.

Blinken spoke at the fourth congressional hearing over two days after President Joe Biden’s administration asked for an 11 percent budget increase for the agency as part of his fiscal 2024 budget request.

With evident U.S. budget deficits and discussion of domestic program cuts, a few Republican legislators have been questioning the amount of money delivered to Kyiv 13 months after Russia’s invasion.

Representative Tim Burchett, a Republican member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, asked Blinken why U.S. funds are going to pay pensions in Ukraine when there is talk about funding for the Medicare government health insurance system.

Blinken acknowledged the “generosity of American taxpayers,” but said the burden had been shared by more than 50 other countries.

The United States has committed USD 32 billion of security assistance for Ukraine, and USD 22 billion was committed by other countries. And Washington has provided about USD 15.5 billion in economic support, while other countries had sent USD 24 billion. And Washington has sent USD 2 billion in humanitarian assistance, but other countries have sent USD 3.5 billion, Blinken said.

“If we pulled the plug on that, either ourselves or allies and partners, it would have disastrous consequences for Ukraine,” Blinken said.

“We do have real burden-sharing when it comes to Ukraine,” he said, also noting how European countries have taken in about 8 million refugees.

Congress passed a spending bill in December that included USD 45 billion in new emergency aid for Ukraine.

Blinken would not say exactly when the administration might need to come back to the Senate and the House to ask for more funds.