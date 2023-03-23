China’s Xi Jinping becomes the first world leader to meet with Vladimir Putin in person following the International Criminal Court’s issuing of an arrest warrant for the Kremlin autocrat. Also covered in the program, the story of a new Russian “prophet” as former puppet president Dmitry Medvedev sees that “the nuclear apocalypse is ultimately approaching.”
Break the Fake 23.03
