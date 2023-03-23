We want to be the Robert Lewandowski of the Polish media: director of TVP World

“We want to be the Robert Lewandowski of the Polish media, we are constantly developing and increasing the viewership,” Filip Styczyński, managing director of TVP World, the English-language arm of Polish Television, told i.pl portal in an interview.

Polish Television’s representative English-language channel, TVP World, is rapidly expanding its reach and hopes to become the “Robert Lewandowski of the Polish media,” according to its managing director, Filip Styczyński. TVP World, not yet two years old, has achieved over 306,000 YouTube subscriptions already experiencing entirely organic viewer growth. TVP World’s viewership is generated almost solely outside of Poland, the United States and the United Kingdom being the primary destinations.

Styczyński emphasized the channel is continually developing and increasing its distribution network in Europe and the U.S. “We use our ‘window of opportunity’ one hundred percent”.

TVP World is also planning to expand its base of experts and to present the Western world with the Polish take on events in Poland and the Central and Eastern European region. The channel’s journalistic credibility and its presence on the front lines, as with Ukraine, have earned it much respect among its viewers.

In addition to the channel’s current focus, TVP World is planning to cover expanded topics like the Russian-Chinese alliance, friction between U.S. and China, and developments in Asia including Taiwan. The channel is also considering taking up foreign branches.

“Our quality is increasing, more and more people want to work for us,” said Styczyński, adding that he believes that the station’s success can be attributed to its reliable journalism and its ability to fascinate viewers with Poland.